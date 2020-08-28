A memorial service will be held at a later date for Kim Rohde, 63 of Ozark, Mo.
She died Aug. 21, 2020.
She was born Oct. 31, 1956 in Kearney, Neb., the daughter of Vernon and Joyann (Robbins) Rohde.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Vick Rohde.
She is survived by her daughter, Evan (Jacob) Rohde of Springfield, Mo.; her son, Pryce Rohde of Ozark, Mo.; her brother, Tom (Laurie) Rohde of Springfield, Mo.; and her sister, Holly Rohde of Kansas City, Mo.
Cremation was under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Mo.
