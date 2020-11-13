Services for Floyd Elliott Jr., 60, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held Nov. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home at 1638 East State Highway 76, Branson, Mo.
He died Nov. 10, 2020. He was born Nov. 28, 1959 in Kansas City, Kan.
He was preceded in death by father Floyd Elliott Sr. of Missouri, mother Shirley McKain of Kansas, and mother-in-law Zelma Spell of Westlake, Louisiana.
He is survived by his wife Liz Elliott; son Floyd Elliott III of Kansas City, Mo.; step-son Jared (Joanna) Hoffpauir; step-son Evan (Madison) Hoffpauir of Branson, Mo.; brother John (Pam) Elliott of Belton, Mo.; sister Cindy Elliott of Mesa, Ariz.; and father-in-law C.J. Spell of Westlake, La.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
