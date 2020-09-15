A celebration of life will be held at a later time in Illinois, for Eldon “Gene” Eugene Bandy, 91.
He died Sept. 11, 2020 in Branson Mo.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1929, in Edinburg, Ill., the son of William and Nettie (Wolf) Bandy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marcella Moomey and Patricia Hagen; and five brothers, George, Bill, Harold, Morse, and Russell Bandy.
He is survived by his wife Jan Bandy; two daughters, Janet (Roger) Sullenberger of Las Vegas, Nev., and Cynthia Price of Phoenix, Ariz.; and two stepsons: Brian (Jennifer) Cory of Decatur, Ill., and Scott (Denise) Cory of Mapleton, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
