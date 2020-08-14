DELWIN DOYLE HOUSER
No services are planned at this time for Delwin Doyle Houser, 81, of Springfield, Missouri
He died July 30, 2020.
Delwin was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Lockesburg, Arkansas, the son of Alvie and Maxine (Stallard) Houser.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Delwin is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol Houser of the home; and his stepchildren, Brian Boulware and Rebecca Welsh.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
