A Zoom memorial service is being planned for a later time for Patricia Rae Burke, 86, of Branson, Mo.
She died on July 6, 2020.
She was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Raymond and Vida (Stone) Sines.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Louis Sines and Fredrick Sines; and a sister, Wanda Helper.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Burke of Branson; four daughters, Bonnie (Mark) Lawson of Holland, Mich.; Lauren Nava of Pine Villar, N.C.; Pammela (Glenn) LaFollette of Ozark, Mo.; and Sherryll (Lucian) Champagne of Grand Haven Mich.; two sons Ronald Patrick “Rob” (Laura) Burke of Miami, Fla.; and Udo (Katherina) Quadt of Cologne, Germany.
Interment is under the direction of Cremations of the Ozark.
