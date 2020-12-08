Memorial services for Kay Lynn Bowling, 59, of Branson, Mo., will be Dec. 12, 2020 at 2p.m. in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, Branson, Mo.
She died Dec. 4, 2020.
She was born Feb. 28, 1961 in West Virginia, the daughter of David and Thelma (Kossuth) Cunningham.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Steven Bowling.
She is survived by her husband Steve Bowling of Branson; sons, Gary Bowling of Sacramento, Calif., and Shane Bowling of Bellingham, Wash.; and brother, David (Regina) Cunningham of Charleston, WV.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
