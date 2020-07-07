A memorial service is currently being planned in Alabama for a later time for Gary Charles Pendergraft, 77, of Branson, Mo.
He died on June 30, 2020.
He was born March 22, 1943, in Joplin, Mo., the son of Helen Pendergraft.
He was preceded in death by, his mother and a brother, Ed Pendergraft.
He is survived by his son, Preston (Elizabeth) Pendergraft of Trussville, Ala.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
