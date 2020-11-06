Private graveside services will be held at a later date for Rudy M. Haldiman.
He died Oct. 31, 2020.
He was born Jan. 24, 1949, the son of Joe W. and Mary Haldiman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Haldiman; wife, Claudia Haldiman; and two step-sons, Todd and Scott.
He is survived by his mother, Mary; sons, Zane, Berin (Theresa) and Shawn; brothers Chris (Marilyn) and Joe (Pam).
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
