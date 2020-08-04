Public Visitation for Cleo Evelyn Sharp, 98, of Hollister, Mo., was held Aug. 4 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City Mo. Private family services will follow.
She died July 28, 2020. She was born Dec. 31, 1921.
She is survived by son Bruce Sharp, and daughter Barbara Wentz.
