A memorial service and inurnment will be planned for a later time in Illinois for Charles “Chuck” Allen Lawver, 84, of Branson, Mo.,
He died on May 24, 2020.
He was born Feb., 13, 1936, in Canton, Ill., the son of Bessie Witherell.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Witherell and Albert White; wife, Sharon Lawver; and brother, Robert Lawver.
He is survived by his daughter, Angie (Byron) Musehl of Branson, Mo., and son, Jason (Nancy) Lawver of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
