A Memorial service for Scarlett Annabelle Rose Salas, 17, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 10, 2020 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo. Due to Covid-19 and the health and safety of the community, masks will be required at all times while in the funeral home, also due to social distancing guidelines we are allowing no more than 50% of our capacity (60 persons at any one time) in the facility.
She died on Oct. 1, 2020.
She is survived by her mother Sara N. Salas, her brother Maverick J.A. Salas, and sister Elizabeth S.P. Meredith.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
