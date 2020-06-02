Shirley Ann Kolze, 83, of Hollister, Mo., will be inurned in Wisconsin at a later time.
She died on May 23, 2020.
Shirley was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Eagle, Wis., the daughter of Arthur and Evanglene (Brightenbath) Stocks, who have preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Kolze of the home; daughter, Donna (Tom) Holehouse of Florida; brother, Bob Stocks of Wis.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.