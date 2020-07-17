A memorial Zoom meeting will be planned to celebrate the life of Doris Pearl Moen, 92, with those of distant places.
She died July 2, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1928, in Durand, Wis., the daughter of Bliss and Mable (Seeley) Wolcott.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claire Thomas Moen; and two sisters: Eunice Bower and Blanche Harrison.
She is survived by daughter, Holly Moen of Wisconsin, and four sons: Greg (Suzanne) Moen of Wisconsin, Jeffrey (Karen) Moen of Bolivar, Mo., Tim (Carmen) Moen of Cabool, Mo., and Dale (Mona) Moen of Lake Hallie, Wis.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
