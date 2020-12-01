Graveside services were held Dec.1, 2020, for Helen Joyce Temming Edwards of Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Nov. 27, 2020 in Springfield, Mo.
She was born Nov. 15, 1927 at Concordia, Mo., to George and Bessie (Leas) Temming of Concordia, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bessie Temming.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Stewart of Warrensburg, Mo., and her four daughters, Carol Jienean Holt-Collins of Kimberling City, Mo., Ethel Jean Picket of Marion, Kan., Linda Sue (David) Bachtel of Princeton, Texas and Opal Cecile Edwards of Crystal Springs, Kan.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.