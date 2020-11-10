Graveside service for Donald R. Johnson, 89, of Bradleyville, Mo., will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 in Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville, Mo. with the Rev. David Holvick officiating.
He died Nov. 6, 2020.
He was born Oct. 11, 1931.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Nellie; wife, Luene; one brother, Ray; and three sisters, Irene, Hester and Evelyn.
He is survived by one daughter, Debra (Rusty) Harvey of Ozark, Mo.; two sons, Greg (Kelly) Johnson of Bradleyville Mo., and Duane (Cathy) Johnson of Taneyville Mo.; one sister-in-law, Pat Johnson; and three brothers-in-law, James (Betty) Yeary, Danny (Vicki) Yeary, and Mike (Sherry) Yeary.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
