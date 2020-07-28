A celebration of life is being planned for a later time in Cherokee, Kansas for Lorrie Ann Parrish, 67, of Western Grove, Ark.
She died July 19, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1953, in Santa Barbara, Calif., the daughter of Alfred and Mildred (Burak) Parrish.
She was preceded in death by her mother and a son, Isaiah Daniel West.
She is survived by her significant other of seven years, Richard Deckard, of Western Grove, Ark.; six children, Hannah West of California, Benjamin West of Cherokee, Kan., Ruth Carona of California, Abigail Freeland of Kansas City, Mo., Israel Freeland of Cherokee, Kan., and Rebekah Parrish of West Mineral, Kan.; and her father, Alfred Parrish of Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.