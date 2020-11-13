A private celebration for Virginia Edwina Brown, 68, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at a later date.
She died Nov. 9, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1952 in Monroe, La.
She is survived by her children, Nicki Critten of Forsyth, Lori Critten of Forsyth, Michael Critten of Burlington, Iowa, and David Critten of Branson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
