DELAINE ERNEST FORD JR
A memorial service for Delaine Ernest Ford Jr. will be held at a later time in Okmulgee, Okla., and then in California.
He was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Feb. 10, 1948, to Delaine Ernest Ford and Cynia Sue Jefferson.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; son, Delaine Jr; daughters: Sanaa, Tamara, Jacquelyn, and Delainia; sisters: Denise, Monica, Willie Jean, Patricia, Cheryl, Alyce, and Chrissy; brothers: Phillip, Denorvas, Harold, Anthony, Tyree, Andrew, Michael, and Larry Ray; and his spiritual lifetime brother, Richard Clark. He is also survived by his first wife, Debra and companion Constance.
He is preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
