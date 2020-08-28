A private celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Stephen “Shane” Gipson, 61, of Branson, Mo.
He died Aug. 18, 2020.
He was born Dec. 2, 1958, in Moberly, Mo., the son of Howard and Shirley (Henry) Gipson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mia Jo Gipson.
He is survived by his wife Christina “Chrissy” Gipson of the home; three sisters, Carla (Justin) Green of Denver, Colo., Debbie (Kent) Heaton of Mound City Kan., and Odessa (David) Howard of Rogersville, Mo.; and brother, Eric Gipson of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
