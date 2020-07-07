A memorial service for Wanda Genevive Hembree of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held at her home Sept. 12, 2020 for close family members and friends.
She died May 27, 2020 at the age of 94.
She was born Sept. 10, 1925, the daughter of Luther Otis and Thelma (Claybough) Arnold.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Alden; son-in-law, Ronald Lewallen; and her nephew Darrel Allred.
Survivors include her son, Michael Hembree, of Nixa, Mo.; daughter, Laura Lewallen; two sons, Max (Cindy) Hembree; Kevin (Barbara) Hembree all of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
