A memorial service to remember Eddie Darren Griffin, 51, and celebrate his life will be held at Branson Bible Church located at 533 Branson Landing Boulevard, on Aug. 24, 2020 at 7 p.m.
He died Aug. 8, 2020 in Green Forest, Ark.
He was born Feb. 18, 1969 in Fitzgerald, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his father, Therman Griffin.
He is survived by his son, Cody Griffin of Kirbyville; Daughter, Heather (R.J.) Griffin Mims of Branson; and his mother, Evelyn Griffin of Forsyth.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors.
