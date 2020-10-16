A private service will be held at a later time for Tommy Gene Keith Sr., 60, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
He died Oct. 9, 2020.
He was born Aug. 1, 1960, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Jack Farrington and Mary Louise (Lopez) Farrington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Tommy Gene Keith Jr. “Smiley.”
He is survived by his daughter, Maryann (Bryan) Tucker of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; son, Joey Bray of Forsyth, Mo.; significant other, Adele Hepko of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; stepdaughters, Jennifer (Ted) Hoed and Melissa (Jon) Barnes; and six siblings, Joe (Merle) Enriquez of Whittier, Calif., Gary (Amy) Register of Fla., Margarite (Tony) Marino of Denver, Colo., Victor Farrington of Chino, Calif., Jessie (Victoria) Farrington of Whittier, Calif., and Martin Farrington of Yucca Valley, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
