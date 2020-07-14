Graveside service for Maxine Ellison, 98, of Lampe, Mo. were held July 13, 2020 at the Blue Eye Cemetery Blue Eye, Mo. with Pastor Jerry Jenkins officiating.
She died on July, 10 2020.
She was born Sept. 5, 1921, in Lead Hill, Ark., the daughter of James and Emma (Richey) Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Ellison; son, Donnie Ellison; two brothers, Paul Bailey and Clayton Bailey; three sisters, Mae Laffoon, Edna Kirkwood and Cecil Manley.
Survivors include: Son, Argil (Ann) Ellison of Bowling Green, Mo., and daughter, Mary (Bill) Taylor of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
