James “Jim” Aquilla Marsh III, 69, of Harrison, Ark., will be laid to rest beside his mother at Cuba Cemetery in Cuba, Ill.
He died Oct. 24, 2020.
He was born Dec. 5, 1950, in Baltimore, Md., to James Aquilla Marsh II and Dorothy Vera Regan Marsh Rench.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Betty Joyce Marsh Winters .
He is survived by sister Mrs. Robert Vickers (Anne) of Tampa, Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.