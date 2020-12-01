Services will be private for Eddie D. Cox, 73, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
He died Nov. 19, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Cox; mother, Pauline (Eskue) Cox; and one brother, Charles Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cox of Rockaway Beach; three children, Crystal (Marcus) Vinyard, of Salina, Kan.; Jerry (Heather) Cox, of Salina, Kan.; and Julie Cox, also of Salina, Kan.; and two step-children, Susan (Eddie) Black, of Bonaire, Ga., and Joseph (Anita) Yost of St. Joseph, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home LLC, Forsyth, Mo.
