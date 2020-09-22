Services for Wanda Lea Wilson Fischel, 90, were Sept. 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Crane, Mo.
She died Sept. 17, 2020.
She was born Sept. 13, 1930.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stormy and Dorothy Wilson; her husband, Frank; and all of her siblings.
She is survived by Laura and Mike Hill, Frank and Raquel Fischel, Wilson Hill, Sarah Hill, Dorothy Crepin, Franchezka Fischel and sister-in-law Nora Seals.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
