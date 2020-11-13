Memorial services for Donald Darwin Hayt, will be Nov. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, 1638 E. Hwy 76, Branson, Mo. with full military honors.
He died Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 96.
He was born Dec. 2, 1923 in Dewey, Okla., the son of Floyd and Viola (Loveall) Hayt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois; brothers, Doyle and Bobby Jean and sister Jane Lewellen.
He is survived by his children, Donald Hayt, Jr. of Reeds Spring, Pamela Baker of Reeds Spring and Sheila (Jim) Gardner of Kimberling City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
