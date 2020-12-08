A celebration of life will be held for Emma Estelle Michel, 99, of Branson, Mo. at the Michel Homestead located at 262 Collins Rd., Branson, Mo., Dec. 12, 2020 with Pastor Paul Michel officiating.
Visitation will be at 11a.m. with her celebration of life following at noon. Graveside services will follow at Mtn. Grove Cemetery.
She died Dec. 1, 2020 in Branson, Mo.
She was born Sept. 1, 1921, on Long Beach Road in Branson, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Anna Navrátil Woodworker; brothers Joseph, George, and Charlie Woodworker; husband Frank Michel; son Carl “Buddy” Nelson Michel and son-in-law Leo Willhite.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara Ann Willhite and daughter-in-law Judith Ann Michel; brother Stanley Woodworker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
