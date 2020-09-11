A Celebration of Life for Patricia “Patty” Josephine Wekamp Schloo, 84, of Branson Mo., will be held Sept. 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. with reception to follow at Houser Millard Funeral Directors 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Mo. 65109.
She died Aug. 31, 2020.
She was born Jan. 1, 1936 in St. Martins Mo., the daughter of Lawrence (Bud) Wekamp and Francis (Meller) Wekamp Sartain.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters: Marjorie “Margie” Roll, Betty Walters, Shirley May Wekamp and Mary Margret Wekamp.
Survivors include her life partner of 20 years John Miller, and one son, Blane Schloo, of Ventura, Calif.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory
