No services are scheduled James R. (Jim) Greer Sr. His remains will be buried in the National Cemetery in Omaha, Neb., at a later date.
He died July 22, 2020. He was born April 8, 1940 to Elvia May Greer.
He is preceded in death by wifes Sandra J. Greer and Maria C. Thomas-Greer, and daughter Tamara D. Ward.
Survived by his wife Betty Greer, son Christopher J. Greer; stepchildren Luanne Bonstead, Ric Thomas, April Perchal; Laura Miller and Nadine Reyes.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
