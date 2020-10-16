A memorial service will be held at a later time for Sarah Ann Crowe, 77, of Harrison, Ark.
She died Oct.11, 2020.
She was born May 6, 1943, in Radcliff, Ky., the daughter of Franklin and Lucy (Billings) Trowbridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patt Ragan; and brothers, Edward, Frank Jr., David, Harold and Larry Trowbridge.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Phaedra) Sevinsky of Childersburg, Ala., sister, Katie (Rupert) Odom of Hickory, N.C., brother, John (Judy) Trowbridge of Bay St. Louis, Miss.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
