Graveside service for LaVerne Marion Dodgen, 101, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be Aug. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Blue Eye Cemetery, Blue Eye, Mo., with Pastor Kenny Robinette officiating.
She died Aug. 18, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1918, To Philemon (P.L.) and Virgie Hutchison in Oak Grove, Ark.
She was preceded in death by their first infant child Marian Royce; her parents; her husband Roy Dodgen; sisters Nadine Frederick and Exilee Garrison; and brother Ansel Hutchison.
Survivors include; son David (Betty) Dodgen daughters Judy (Joy) Miller, Kim (Tim) Chapman brother Pat (Betty) Hutchison, sister Billie Lou Dicus.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
