A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Paul Junior Gray, Jr., 70, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died Sept. 2, 2020.
He was born June 21, 1950 in Reeds Spring, Mo., the son of Paul and Katherine (Heising) Gray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Victor Gray and John Gray; and a sister, Patsy Carsten.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Gray of Reeds Spring, Mo.; two daughters, Charlotte Parton and Wayne Moody of Highlandville, Mo., and Angela Gray of Lampe, Mo.
Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.