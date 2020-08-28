Services for Eugene C. Dillon, 77 of Hollister, Mo., will be held at a later date.
He died Aug. 24, 2020.
He was born Oct. 23, 1942 in Atchison, Kan., the son of Eugene C. Dillon and Mary Gilmore Dillon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife Donna Dodd of the home in Hollister, Mo.; three step-children, Natalee Ball of Ozark, Mo., Aaron Ball of Hollister, Mo., and Jillian (Mike) Ball Roberg of Evergreen, Colo.; two sons, Tony (Anna) Dillon Springfield, Mo.; and Chris Dillon of Ponoma, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
