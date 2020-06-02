Visitation for Norma (Thompson) Dollard, 85, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be June 5, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. with Ron Rasmussen and Jerry Jenkins officiating at the New Testament Christian Church, Reeds Spring, Mo. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo.
She died on May 27, 2020.
She was born Feb. 3, 1935 in Niangua, Mo. the daughter of Ellis and Ethel A. (Hudson) Perryman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lavell Thompson of 52 years; two sisters, Bonnie Price and Judy Jinks; and three brothers, Virgil, James and Ervin Perryman.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Dollard of Kimberling City, Mo.; two sisters, Donna Davenport and Irene Arnold; two brothers, Richard Perryman and Junior Perryman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
