Alice Viola Barker “Ma Barker”of Branson, Mo., died June 27, 2020 at the age of 86.
She was born n Dec. 24, 1933 in Valdez, Colo., to Edward Beebe and Eva Lillian (Ball) Beebe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mark Leland Barker, Jr.; and two brothers, Edward Beebe and Jim Valentine.
Alice is survived by her husband, Mark Barker of Branson; son, Jeff Barker of Reeds Spring; and daughter, Cathy (Randy) Ayers of Branson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
