Harold “Harry” B. Coleman, 77, of Walnut Shade, Mo., died July 5, 2020.
He was born in De Soto, Mo., on March 24, 1943 to Lloyd and Mary Coleman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jeanne Beckerle, and brother Bud Coleman.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie Coleman, of the home; daughters Delisa (Mark) and DeLay of Walnut Shade, Mo., Dawn (Jimmy) Hammond O’Fallon, Mo., Michelle (Jeff) Carver Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo. Inurnment was at Helphrey Cemetery, Taneyville, Mo.
