MONA LEE KING
Graveside services for Mona Lee King were Aug. 10, 2020 at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson with Pastor Austin Sutton officiating.
She died Aug. 5, 2020 in Springfield.
Mona was born March 31, 1933 in Sheridan, Indiana. She was the daughter of Harry Swope and Elsie (Cox) Swope.
Mona was preceded in death by her parents; husband William E. “Ed” King; and sisters, Roberta Denman and Georgia Harrington.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa King, of Forsyth; and son, Kevin King and wife Jeri of Kirbyville.
