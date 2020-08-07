A family gathering will be held at a later time for David Bell Linton, 69, of Branson, Mo.
He died Aug. 3, 2020.
He was born Dec. 1, 1950, in Long Beach, Calif., the son of John and Pricilla (Carlson) Linton, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Susan Thibeault-Linton of the home; his stepdaughter, Kayra Christianson and fiancé Michael Holloway of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
