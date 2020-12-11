Graveside services for Lindell A. Buck, 87, of Nixa, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 28, 2020, at Tolar Cemetery in Tolar, Texas.
He died Dec.3, 2020.
He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Sunset, Texas, to Vera Ruth (Fancher) Buck and John Milton Buck.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vera and John Milton Buck; a son, Damon Averil Buck; and a brother, Raymond Altus Buck.
He is survived by his wife Pearl Buck; and son, Craig (Sherri) Buck of Nixa, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. Wiley Funeral Home of Granbury, Texas, will oversee the arrangements and burial in Tolar,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.