his time for Marjorie Ruth Duple, of Reeds Spring, Mo. She died July 13, 2020 at the age of 94.
She was born June 6, 1926 in Tekamah, Neb., the daughter of Hershel and Eva (Farrens) Lawson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mark Duple Jr; son, Steven Mark Duple; three brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl (Art) McElroy of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Paula Duple of Reeds Spring, Mo.; one sister, Barbara Chamberlin of Omaha, Neb.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.