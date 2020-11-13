Services for Arnold Ray Theerman were Nov. 13, 2020 at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, Branson, Mo. Burial followed in Mincy Cemetery with full military honors.
Arnold Ray Theerman, of Kirbyville, Mo., died Nov. 9, 2020.
He was born Jan. 19, 1938 in Warrenton, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruth Theerman.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Whorton; son, Chris (Michelle) Theerman of Wright City, Mo.; sister, Mary Ann Hollenbeck of Wright City; brother, Larry (Arlene) Theerman of Macon, Mo.; and step-son, Mike (Carmen) Whorton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
