Services for Dan Farris, 59, of Hollister, will be held July 23, 2020 at Sardis General Baptist Church in Forsyth. Visitation will begin at 1p.m. With a celebration of Dan’s life at 2 p.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Cedar Valley Cemetery, Hollister.
He died on July 17, 2020.
Dan was born May 14, 1961 in Columbia, Mo., to Billy Ray Farris and Mary E. (Cameron) Farris.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Farris, and one infant sister Gail Lynn Farris.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Farris and son Wyatt Farris both of the home; daughter, Krystal Wilder of Walnut Shade; step-daughter, Angie (Travis) Brotherton of Hollister; step-son, Korey (Kaitlyn) Rogers of Mincy; his mother, Mary Farris of Forsyth.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
