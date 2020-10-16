A Celebration of Life service for Jeremy Gale Key, 52, will be held Oct.17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cedar Creek Marina at 9120 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet, Tenn. 37122.
He died Oct. 9, 2020.
He was born July11 ,1968, the son of Jack and Charlotte Key of Kimberling City, Mo.
He is survived by daughter Rachel Elizabeth Reichert (Arik) and sweet granddaughter Ellie Jane of O’Fallon, Mo., and son Joshua Michael Key (Erin Huddelson) of St. Charles, Mo., and brother Dale (Penny) Key of St. Charles, Mo.
