Alice Alford, 81, of Forsyth, Mo., died Aug. 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Alford; one daughter, Debra Davis; two sisters, Pat Owen and Dorothy-Dot Swedberg; and one brother, Lawrence Gaines.
She is survived by her son, Bryan (Cindy) LeBlanc of Forsyth, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
