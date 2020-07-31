A military graveside service for Harold G. Reed, 72 of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
He died July 23, 2020 in Forsyth, Mo. He was born July 8, 1948 in Springfield, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Billie Gene and Herman Plank, and one brother, Gary Reed.
He is survived by his long-time partner, Denise Griffeth and her family; two daughters, Dawn Reed Cole and Melissa Reed of Springfield, Mo., and two half-brothers, Kevin and Steve Plank of Ozark, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
