Graveside services will be held for Ruby N. Yost, 96, where she will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chetopa, Kan. at a later date.
She died Nov. 22, 2020 in Springfield, Mo.
She was born Sept. 26, 1924 on a rural Chetopa, Kan. farm, the daughter of Robert S. and Savilla (Viney) Caldwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Roger Yost and twelve siblings.
She is survived by her children Ronald Yost and wife, of Chetopa, Kan.; Carolyn Alexander, of Reeds Spring, Mo.; and Rhonda (Larry) Wilson of Branson, Mo.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
