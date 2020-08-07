Private services for Robert Dale Saforek, 90, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., were held at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial was at Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth, Mo.
He died Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born May 24,1930 in Anaheim, Cailf. to Jess and Dorothy Saforek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife of 49 years, Phyllis K. Chez Saforek; brother, Ted Saforek; and stepson, Delwin Wilson.
Survivors include his wife Annie “Flo” Saforek; children, Robert Stephen (Cheryl) Saforek, of Holts Summit, Mo., Katherine S. (Larry) Snyder of Ozark, Mo., Frank M. Saforek of Branson, Mo., Leah E. Saforek Hughes of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; stepsons, Jeff (Tami) Wilson of Sterling, Ill., Brian (DeeDee) Wilson of Cisco, Texas, Dwayne (Elise) Wilson of Sterling, Ill., and Jonny Wilson of Cisco, Texas; stepdaughter-in-law, Christina Wilson of Rockeport, Mo.; and sister in-law, Mary Ellen Saforek of Washington, Iowa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.