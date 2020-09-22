A private family service will be planned for a later time, for Shirley Ann Hehnke, 85, of Ridgedale, Mo.
She died Sept. 15, 2020.
She was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Grand Island, Neb., the daughter of Virgil and Vera (Neufind) Storrs.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Phyllis Wetzel, and brother-in-law Howard Wetzel.
She is survived by her husband Robert Hehnke; and two daughters, Barbara Van Allen of Hollister, Mo., and Cherylee (Edward) Fortin of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
