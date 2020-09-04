A Celebration of Life Luncheon for Gregory Allen Stanley Bauer, 39, of Branson, Mo., will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 3, 2020 at the American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown, Ky. The address is 1251 Ring Rd. Elizabethtown, Ky. 42701. Everyone who knew Greg is more than welcome.
He died Aug. 26, 2020.
He was born Feb. 4, l981, in Elgin, Ill., the son of Donn and Cindy Lou (Reuter) Bauer.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberley Bauer Newlon.
He is survived by his parents, Donn and Cindy Lou Bauer of Elizabethtown, Ky., sister, April Dee Hartwig of Peyton, Colo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
